Enzo Maresca Leicester Manager Record 2023-24 | How did Chelsea managerial target fare at LCFC?

With the rumours strongly linking Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, here is a look at the Italian gaffer’s record at the King Power Stadium in 2023/24.

Maresca was only in charge at LCFC for one season, but that campaign was enough to convince the powers that be at Stamford Bridge that he could be Mauricio Pochettino’s successor. Pochettino had a tough start at Chelsea, but improved towards the end of the season, but was still shown the door.

Maresca list of all games as Leicester manager in 23/24 season

Maresca started with a win over Northampton Town in a pre-season friendly, but his first competitive game as Leicester manager saw the Foxes beat Coventry City 2-1.

Maresca Championship record as LCFC manager– P46- Won 31, Drawn 4, Lost 11, Goals scored 89, Against 41

Maresca overall record as LCFC manager– P53- Won 36, Drawn 4, Lost 13, Goals scored 103, Against 50

Maresca’s Leicester had the second best attacking record in the Championship (Ipswich scored more goals), and the best defensive record (only 41 conceded- less than one every game)

No defeat for Leicester under Maresca was by a margin of greater than two goals- interestingly, Poch’s Chelsea were one of the teams that beat them (4-2) in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Maresca’s Leicester didn’t feature in any goalless draw– all games they played produced goals in some form or the other.