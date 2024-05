xG Atalanta Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Europa League Final 2024 Dublin Aviva Attendance 47,135 | Expected Goals Stats

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen (Crowd attendance of 47,135 on May 22, 2024). A stunning 3-0 win for Atalanta- Leverkusen suffered their first defeat of 23/24 in the process.

Atalanta completely shut Leverkusen out, and that’s reflected in the xG. Ademola Lookman also got a perfect 10 rating from L’Equipe for his UEL final performance.

xG Atalanta 0.82-0.43 Leverkusen shots map

1-0 Lookman first goal vs Bayer Leverkusen xG 0.33

2-0 Lookman second goal vs Leverkusen xG 0.05

3-0 Lookman third goal vs Leverkusen xG 0.08

Time of shots for both teams (ten shots each)

Atalanta: 8′, 12′ (goal), 19′, 26′ (goal), 32′, 43′, 75′ (goal), 79′, 81′, 85′

Bayer Leverkusen: 19′, 29′, 35′, 45+1′, 59′, 80′, 82′, 83′, 90+2′, 90+4′

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Match Stats for comparison

7 of Atalanta’s 10 shots were on target, but only 3 of Leverkusen’s 10 were.

(ATA match stats on left; BAY 04 match stats on right)