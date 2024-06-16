Bild L’Equipe Marca Paper Player Ratings Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024- Cucurella, Rodri, Gvardiol

Here are the player ratings from Spain 3-0 Croatia at Euro 2024 from some of Europe’s biggest sports newspapers. It was a rare game when Spain had less than 50% of possession, but they won it on the back of a strong first half performance.

Marca player ratings Spain v Croatia

Spanish paper Marca thought Gvardiol wasn’t worthy of a rating in this game and gave Rodri a single star. They had a favourable view of Cucurella, giving him 2 stars.

Diario AS player ratings Spain-Croatia 3-0

Cucurella got 3 stars from Madrid based AS- the highest rating they gave to several Spanish players in this game. Gvardiol was again deemed not worthy of a rating here, while Kovacic got a single star. Two stars for Rodri from AS.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain 3 Croatia 0

L’Equipe was a rare publication which thought Cucurella had a poor game- the Chelsea left back was given a 5/10 for his performance by the French paper

Gvardiol got the same rating too while midfielder Rodri emerged with a 7/10, the next best for Spain in their eyes after Fabian Ruiz. Mateo Kovacic got a 6/10 (better than Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic)

Bild player ratings Spain v Croatia Euro 2024

German system (1 very good, 6 very bad). Cucurella gets a 2, while Rodri, Kovacic and Gvardiol all got a 3.