How did Saka, Cucurella & others fare? L’Equipe Bild AS Player Ratings England vs Spain Euro 2024 Final

Here is a look at the European newspaper player ratings for England vs Spain in their Euro 2024 final on July 14, 2024. Spain dominated the game on xG and ran out 2-1 winners.

L’Equipe player ratings England v Spain Euro final

The French newspaper, who are notoriously tough to please, didn’t rate a single player on either side above 7. They were particularly harsh on England skipper Harry Kane, giving him a 3/10. L’Equipe also thought Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo only merited a 4/10. They gave Spain an average team rating of 6.3/10, as against the 4.9/10 given to the Three Lions here.

Bild player ratings England 1-2 Spain Euro 2024 Final

(German rating system; 1 very good, 6 very bad)

The German paper thought Nico Williams was the best player on the pitch (Williams got MOTM in this Euro 2024 final), giving him a 1 rating.

Nobody on either side got a 6, but Kane and Phil Foden were both given a 5. Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella, who provided the assist for the winning goal got a 2 here, as did Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Marca paper player ratings ESP 2-1 ENG

Marca loved Cole Palmer’s impact off the bench, giving him 3 stars. Several Spanish players (among them Cucurella, Carvajal and Nico) got 3 too.

Diario AS Spanish newspaper player ratings European Championship football final

On to Spanish paper AS, who thought Pickford, Stones and Bellingham were the only English players to have a decent game. They thought Kane and Bukayo Saka weren’t worthy of a rating.