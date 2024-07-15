How did Saka, Cucurella & others fare? L’Equipe Bild AS Player Ratings England vs Spain Euro 2024 Final

Here is a look at the European newspaper player ratings for England vs Spain in their Euro 2024 final on July 14, 2024. Spain dominated the game on xG and ran out 2-1 winners.

L’Equipe player ratings England v Spain Euro final

The French newspaper, who are notoriously tough to please, didn’t rate a single player on either side above 7. They were particularly harsh on England skipper Harry Kane, giving him a 3/10. L’Equipe also thought Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo only merited a 4/10. They gave Spain an average team rating of 6.3/10, as against the 4.9/10 given to the Three Lions here.

England vs Spain Player Ratings L'Equipe

Bild player ratings England 1-2 Spain Euro 2024 Final

(German rating system; 1 very good, 6 very bad)

The German paper thought Nico Williams was the best player on the pitch (Williams got MOTM in this Euro 2024 final), giving him a 1 rating.

Nobody on either side got a 6, but Kane and Phil Foden were both given a 5. Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella, who provided the assist for the winning goal got a 2 here, as did Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

England vs Spain Euro 2024 Final Player Ratings Bild

Marca paper player ratings ESP 2-1 ENG

Marca loved Cole Palmer’s impact off the bench, giving him 3 stars. Several Spanish players (among them Cucurella, Carvajal and Nico) got 3 too.

Marca Player Ratings Euro 2024 Final Spain England

Diario AS Spanish newspaper player ratings European Championship football final

On to Spanish paper AS, who thought Pickford, Stones and Bellingham were the only English players to have a decent game. They thought Kane and Bukayo Saka weren’t worthy of a rating.

Spain National Football Team vs England Player Ratings Diario AS Newspaper

