xG England vs Spain Euro 2024 | Expected Goals Stats (Nico, Palmer, Oyarzabal) Possession & shots

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats for the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain (Attendance 65,600). Spain dominated the game and were deserving winners at the end.

xG Spain 1.44-0.52 England shots map (Actual score ESP 2-1 ENG)

0-1 Nico Williams goal vs England xG 0.09

1-1 Cole Palmer goal vs Spain xG 0.04

1-2 Oyarzabal goal v England xG 0.43

Spain vs England Match Stats for comparison

(ESP stats on left; England on right)’

England had 9 shots- two of which came towards the end of the first half, and 3 towards the end of the second (the Rice-Guehi-Rice header chance)