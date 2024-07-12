Top Speeds of Chelsea players at Euro 2024- How fast have Mudryk, Cucurella & others been at the tournament?

Here is a look at the top speeds of Chelsea players representing their countries at Euro 2024 so far. The Blues have some representatives in the tournament and both the finalists for the Euros (Spain and England) have Chelsea players in their squads.

Mykhailo Mudryk (UKR)

The fastest Chelsea player at Euro 2024 is Mykhailo Mudryk, with the Ukrainian winger registering a top speed of 34.9 km/h (average of 33.44) during the tournament as per official records.

Mudryk was Ukraine’s joint quickest player along with Artem Dobvyk (also measured at 34.9 km/h) and the pair are 18th in the overall list for quickest players at the tournament, which is headed by Kylian Mbappe (36.5 km/h)

Romelu Lukaku (BEL)

The Belgian striker is still technically contracted to Chelsea, and had a top speed of 33.5 km/h (avg of 32.35 km/h), which made him Les Diables Rouges’ fifth fastest player at Euro 2024 after Trossard, Onana, Doku and Openda.

Conor Gallagher (ENG)

The midfielder was recorded with a top speed of 33.3 km/h during these Championships (average of 29.56 km/h). Like Lukaku, he is 5th for his team- see the list of fastest English players at Euro 2024 here.

Armando Broja (ALB)

Albanian forward Armando Broja, who like Lukaku, is technically contracted to the Blues, had a top speed of 33.1 km/h (average 32.5)

Marc Cucurella (ESP)

The Spanish left back has registered a top speed of 33.1 km/h (avg 31.9 km/h). It makes him Spain’s third quickest player at Euro 2024 after Ferran Torres and Nico Williams, but 33.1 places him outside the top 100 players of the tournament speed wise.

Cole Palmer (ENG)

Palmer has been recorded at 31.8 km/h (average of 30.58) by official stats during Euro 2024

Dorde Petrovic (SRB)

Serbian goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic didn’t get a single game at the Championships, and there was no therefore no speed measured for this young CFC GK.

