Fastest English players at Euro 2024 | Top Speeds of Walker, Saka, Gallagher, Mainoo & others

Here is a look at the quickest English players at Euro 2024. Not surprisingly, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker comfortably tops the list- a defender known for his pace and speed despite being over 30 years of age. But Walker’s top speed of 34.8 km/h at Euro 2024 only places him at 20th in the overall list of quickest players at the tournament (French forward Kylian Mbappe is the fastest at 36.5 km/h)

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa has been the second fastest player for England at this tournament, followed by the duo of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher rounds off the top five.

Quickest England players at Euro 2024 | Top Speeds of English football players at the 2024 European Championships

(Official data for only Euro 2024 games- after England-Netherlands semifinal)

1) Kyle Walker 34.8 km/h (Manchester City)

2) Ezri Konsa 34.2 km/h (Aston Villa)

3) Jude Bellingham 33.5 km/h (Real Madrid) & Bukayo Saka 33.5 km/h (Arsenal)

5) Conor Gallagher 33.3 km/h (Chelsea)

6) Phil Foden 33.1 km/h (Manchester City)

7) Marc Guehi 32.8 km/h (Crystal Palace)

8) Ollie Watkins 32.4 km/h (Aston Villa)

9) John Stones 32.3 km/h (Manchester City)

10) Rice (Arsenal), Kane (Bayern), Eze (Palace) & TAA (LFC)- all 32 km/h

14) Cole Palmer 31.8 km/h (Chelsea)

15) Kieran Trippier 31.3 km/h (Newcastle United)

16) Jordan Pickford 30.7 km/h (Goalkeeper Everton)

17) Kobbie Mainoo 30.5 km/h (Man Utd)

18) Luke Shaw 30.4 km/h (Man Utd)

19) Ivan Toney 29.9 km/h (Brentford)

20) Jarrod Bowen 29.3 km/h (West Ham)

21) Anthony Gordon 28.5 km/h (Newcastle)

Gordon is the lowest for England on this list at 28.5 km/h, but registered speeds as high as 35.4 km/h for Newcastle in the Champions League last season (2023/24). England’s game plan has been largely conservative and defense oriented though, which can account for the lower speeds for several players.

No numbers recorded for Adam Wharton, Aaron Ramsdale, Dean Henderson, Joe Gomez and Lewis Dunk, who have not played at Euro 2024 so far.