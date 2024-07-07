Saka shines, Kane & Foden struggle- L’Equipe Bild AS Newspaper player ratings England vs Switzerland Euro 2024

Here is a look at the England v Switzerland player ratings from the big European newspapers. We’ve got ratings from French, Spanish and German newspapers here. England created very little on xG against the Swiss, but advanced to the semis on penalties (they won 5-4)

L’Equipe player ratings ENG 1-1 SUI Euro 2024

French paper L’Equipe had Bukayo Saka as the pick of the English players, giving him a 8/10. Behind him were Arsenal team mate Declan Rice and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (both 7/10).

The worst ratings (3/10) were reserved for Walker and Aebischer, with Kane and Foden getting a 4/10.

Both teams weren’t great on the day, but L’Equipe had the Swiss as marginally better (team rating of 5.2 versus 5.1/10 for England)

Bild player ratings England v Switzerland Quarterfinal

(Note- German rating system; 1 very good; 6 very bad)

A 6 was given to Aebischer, with Kane and Foden closely behind at 5. Bild had Saka as the best on the English side (rating 2) with Schar and Embolo on the Swiss one (also 2). Nobody got a 1 rating though.

Diario AS player ratings England-Switzerland Euros

Saka was the only player on either side to get 3 stars in Spanish paper Diario AS’ player ratings.

The likes of Foden, Kane and Trippier weren’t even deemed worthy of a rating, as was Aebischer on the Swiss side.