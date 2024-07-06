Saliba Shines; Bruno, Ronaldo struggle- L’Equipe AS Newspaper Player Ratings France vs Portugal Euro 2024

Here is a look at the player ratings for France vs Portugal at Euro 2024 from the big European newspapers. Les Bleus prevailed 5-3 on penalties to set up a semi-final meeting vs Spain, who beat hosts Germany 2-1 in the other quarterfinal on the evening.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Portugal QF

Arsenal defender William Saliba again starred for France, just as he had done in their Round of 16 clash against Belgium. He had a 100% pass completion rate in the first half here (19/19)

French paper L’Equipe gave Saliba a 8/10 for his performance here, the highest of any French outfield player. They were very unhappy with the performances of Bruno Fernandes and Kylian Mbappe though- the pair got a 2/10 rating here. Cristiano Ronaldo was given a 3/10, as was Antoine Griezmann.

Diario AS player ratings France Portugal Euro 2024

Spanish paper Diario AS gave three stars to Saliba- the only outfield player on either side to manage it. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan was also praised for his performance.

Bild player ratings France-Portugal 0-0 Quarterfinal

(German rating system 1 very good; 6 very bad)

Bild didn’t think as highly of Saliba as the rest of the papers, but he still got a 3, which was the joint best of any outfield player. Goalkeeper Maignan got a 2 from them. Ronaldo and Griezmann got a 5.

O Jogo player ratings FRA PRO

Portuguese paper O Jogo gave Saliba a 7, the joint highest of France’s outfield players.

Nice Matin French player ratings vs Portugal

Another French newspaper that gave Saliba the highest rating among outfield players (Mbappe with a 3 here)