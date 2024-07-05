xG Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 QF | Expected Goals Stats ESP 1-1 GER

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Spain vs Germany on 5 July, 2024. Spain edged a tightly fought clash 2-1.

Germany had only 3 shots in the first half, but that figure improved to 13 in the second half as they searched for an equaliser. Spain had 8 in the first half, but only 3 in the second.

xG Spain 0.98-1.33 Germany shots map (Actual score Espana 1-2 Deutschland)

1-0 Olmo goal vs Germany xG 0.12

1-1 Wirtz goal vs Spain xG 0.08

2-1 Merino header goal vs Germany xG 0.04

Germany had a couple of other chances- Havertz chip when Simon was off his line, and Fullkrug hitting the post (he wasn’t standing when he took the shot) and then a late Fullkrug header that went wide.

Spain’s other best chances on xG went to Morata (47th minute) and Torres (122nd minute)

Spain vs Germany 2-1 Match Stats for comparison

(Espana stats on left; Germany on right)