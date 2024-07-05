Kroos foul on Pedri leading to injury 2024 & Kroos stamp on Lamine Yamal- No Card by Anthony Taylor

This Pedri injury vs Germany from a Kroos challenge and another Kroos stamp on Lamine Yamal were two early controversial moments from the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal.

The first one saw Kroos produce a rough challenge on young Pedri that saw the medio substituted minutes later. Kroos also had an incident where he appeared to stamp on Lamine Yamal, but referee Anthony Taylor thought neither tackle was worthy of any card.

Kroos tackle on Pedri | Pedri injury vs Germany | Pedri substituted for Spain

Kroos stamping Lamine Yamal shortly after foul on Pedri