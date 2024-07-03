Gakpo shines- L’Equipe Bild Player Ratings Romania vs Netherlands Euro 2024

Here is a look at the Romania vs Netherlands player ratings from the big European sports newspapers following the latter’s 3-0 triumph in their Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash. We’ve got player ratings from French, German and Spanish papers below.

L’Equipe player ratings Romania 0-3 Holland Euro 2024

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo was the pick of the Dutch players in French newspaper L’Equipe’s ratings, with his performance getting him a 8/10. LFC team mate Virgil van Dijk was given a 6/10 while Man City’s Nathan Ake got a 7. Forrmer Spurs forward Steven Bergwijn was the lowest rated Dutch player by L’Equipe- they gave him a 3/10.

Bild player ratings Romania Netherlands

(German rating system- 1 is very good; 6 is very bad)

Gakpo got the best possible rating under the German system from Bild, who gave him a 1 here. Bild thought De Vrij and Bergwijn were the worst Dutch players (4 rating). No one on the Romanian team got more than 3 as a rating from Bild.

Diario AS player ratings Romania 0 Holland 3

Several Dutch players got 3 stars from Spanish paper Diario AS- Ake and Gakpo were among them. As many as four Romanian players weren’t deemed worthy of a rating, with goalkeeper Nita their best player in AS’ eyes.

Marca player ratings Rom NED Euro 2024

Marca were less liberal with their 3 stars compared to AS- they only gave it to Gakpo.