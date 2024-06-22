L’Equipe Bild Nice Matin Player Ratings France vs Netherlands Euro 2024- Newspaper overview

Here is a look at the France vs Netherlands player ratings from the big European newspapers. We have newspapers from France, Germany and Spain below. The game ended in a goalless draw.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Netherlands Euro 2024

French newspaper L’Equipe were very disappointed with Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, giving them both a 3/10 player rating.

Ex-Chelsea medio Ngolo Kante was the pick of the outfield players in their eyes (7/10), while goalkeeper Mike Maignan got the highest overall rating (8/10)

On the Dutch side, they thought Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo were poor.

Nice Matin French player ratings vs Holland Euro 2024

Nice Matin thought the match was a poor one to watch, giving it a 4/10. Kante and Maignan again the pick of the players here.

Diario AS player ratings France Netherlands 0-0

Both goalkeepers got 2 stars and so did a handful of outfield players (interestingly among them Gakpo, who the other papers thought was poor), but no one got 3 stars.

Finally on to German newspaper Bild (1 very good 6, very bad in this system), and the best players on either side in their eyes were defender Upamecano and goalkeeper Verbruggen (2 rating). Everyone else was a mix of 3 and 4 ratings.