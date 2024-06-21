Marca Diario AS CdS Newspaper player ratings Spain 1-0 Italy Euro 2024

Here are the European newspaper player ratings for Spain vs Italy at Euro 2024. A convincing win for Spain- Italy had just four shots in the whole game. We’ve got player ratings from Spanish, Italian and French newspapers.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain vs Italy Euro 2024

French paper L’Equipe were pretty scathing of Italy’s performance, giving them a team rating of 4.4/10, which owed a fair bit to Donnarumma’s fine performance in goal (8/10). Jorginho got a 3/10, as did Chiesa and Scamacca.

Nico Williams had a fine game on the left wing for Spain (8/10), with Chelsea wingback Cucurella getting a 7/10.

Diario AS newspaper player ratings ESP ITA Euro 2024

AS thought several Italian players- Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Frattesi and Pellegrini, didn’t even deserve a rating. Jorginho got a single star.

On the Spain side, several players- Cucurella and Rodri included, got 3 stars

Marca player ratings Spain-Italy 1-0 Euro 2024 June 20

AS chose not to rate four Italian players, but fellow Spanish paper Marca added two more to that list (Jorginho and Scamacca) and the manager (Spaletti) and thought virtually half the Italian side didn’t deserve a rating. They were very impressed with Donnarumma though, giving him 3 stars.

3 stars here for Cucurella as well.

Corriere della Sera Italian paper player ratings Espana vs Italia

CdS gave Cucurella and Rodri a 7/10, just behind Nico Williams (7.5/10). On the Italian side, they gave Jorginho a 5/10.

Also check out the paper player ratings for England v Denmark (from the same evening)