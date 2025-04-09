L’Equipe Marca Player Ratings Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid Champions League 2025- Rice stars

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid from L’Equipe, Marca and other European sports newspapers following AFC’s stunning first leg Champions League triumph.

Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid (Rice*2, Merino)

L’Equipe player ratings Arsenal vs Real Madrid 3-0

Declan Rice scored two stunning free kicks for Arsenal, and L’Equipe, who are notoriously tough/stingy with their ratings, have given him a 9/10.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois and medio Jude Bellingham were the best Real Madrid players against Arsenal with a 5/10 rating. Vini and Rodrygo got a 2/10 player rating while Mbappe was given a 3/10 rating by L’Equipe.

L’Equipe also gave Carlo Ancelotti a 3/10 manager rating, while his opposite number Mikel Arteta got a 7.

Marca player ratings Arsenal 3 Real Madrid 0 UCL

No Real Madrid player managed more than 1 star in Spanish newspaper Marca’s eyes while Rice and Lewis-Skelly both got 3 stars on the Arsenal side, as did Gunners gaffer Mikel Arteta.

Diario AS paper player ratings Arsenal Real Madrid 3-0

AS gave both Courtois and Bellingham 2 stars and had Rice and Bukayo Saka as their standout players on the Arsenal side. They were disappointed with the performance of Real Madrid’s forwards, with the likes of Vini, Rodrygo and Mbappe not even being deemed worthy of a rating here.