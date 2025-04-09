“Humillados”- Spanish Newspaper Headlines & Front Page Reaction to Arsenal 3-0 win over Real Madrid

Here is a look at the newspaper headlines and front pages of some of Spain’s biggest sports newspapers following Real Madrid’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the first leg of their CL tie.

Real surprisingly lost 3-0 to Arsenal, with Declan Rice scoring two fantastic free kicks (the first time in his senior career that he’s scored a free kick goal!)

Marca newspaper front page and headline 9 April 2025

Marca went with the “Humillados” (Humiliated) headline, but also added a note underneath that “For Madrid, nothing is impossible“, indicating that one can never count Los Blancos out of the tie ahead of the return leg at the Bernabeu despite trailing 3-0 from the first leg.

Real have had an uncanny knack of coming up trumps even when the odds are against them in Europe, and the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea know all too well about it.

Diario AS Madrid headlines after Arsenal vs Real Madrid 3-0

Diario AS went with “Forced to go for another miracle” indicating the task ahead of Carlo Ancelotti’s side after losing 3-0 in London.

Mundo Deportivo front page after Arsenal beat Real Madrid

Catalan based paper Mundo also went with “Humiliated” on their front page, although a part of their coverage was also dedicated to Barcelona’s upcoming tie against Dortmund in the same competition.

