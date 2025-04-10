AFC next UCL opponents? PSG 3-1 Aston Villa Player Ratings 2025 from L’Equipe, Marca Newspapers

Here is a look at the Paris SG 3-1 Aston Villa player ratings from L’Equipe, Marca and other European sports newspapers. The winner of this PSG AVFC quarterfinal tie are potentially Arsenal’s semifinal opponents, should the Gunners hold on to their 3-0 lead from their first leg win against Real Madrid.

L’Equipe player ratings PSG 3-1 Aston Villa Champions League 2025

AVFC were given a 4.4/10 team rating from French paper L’Equipe.

Marcus Rashford, on loan at Villa from Man United, started upfront ahead of Ollie Watkins and was given a 4/10 rating by L’Equipe.

Axel Disasi, on loan from Chelsea, replaced Matty Cash at half time, but he struggled to have an impact too, managing only a 3/10.

On the PSG side, Doue and Kvicha were their best players against Aston Villa in this QF first leg.

Marca player ratings Paris SG Aston Villa 3-1

1 star for most of the Aston Villa players in Marca’s player ratings, but Disasi’s performance didn’t merit a rating for the defender in the Spanish paper’s eyes.

Diario AS player ratings PSG 3 Aston Villa 1 Champs League

While L’Equipe thought French left back Digne had a good game for Villa, Diario AS thought the opposite- they didn’t give him a rating.

Kvicha only player on either side to get a 3 star rating.