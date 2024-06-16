Bild Diario AS L’Equipe Player Ratings Italy vs Albania Euro 2024- How did Jorginho and Broja fare?

Here are the player ratings for Italy vs Albania at Euro 2024 from the big European sports newspapers. The Italians won 2-1 thanks to goals from Bastoni and Barella after Bajrami had given Albania a shock first minute lead.

Corriere della Sera Italian paper player ratings ITA 2-1 ALB

CdS gave Arsenal midfielder Jorginho a 6/10 for his performance here; his midfield partner Barella was the pick of the players in their eyes with a 8/10.

Armando Broja got a 5/10 player rating from CdS, with goalkeeper Strokosha the highest rated Albanian player with a 7/10.

L’Equipe player ratings Italia vs Albania

The French paper gave both Broja and Jorginho a 6/10 here, with Barella getting a 8.

Interestingly, L’Equipe didn’t think of Strokosha’s performance too highly, giving him only a 4/10. Broja was also the best Albanian player on the afternoon according to them, as can be seen below.

Diario AS Spanish newspaper player ratings Euro 2024 Italy-Albania 2-1

AS, like CdS, had Barella and Strokosha as the pick of the players, with both getting three stars for their performance. Jorginho got 2 stars, as did Broja.

Bild player ratings Italy 2-1 Albania

On to German newspaper Bild (1 very good, 6 very bad rating system), and Barella was the standout player for them on either side- he got a 1.

Jorginho got a 3 while Broja was given a 4.