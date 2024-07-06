How did Havertz, Cucurella & others fare- Bild Marca Newspaper Player Ratings for Germany vs Spain Euro 2024

Here is look at the player ratings from the big European newspapers for Spain vs Germany. La Roja edged Die Mannschaft to move into the last four, where they will meet France.

Marc Cucurella was involved in one of the more controversial moments of the game- there was a handball call against him, but the referee didn’t award a penalty. Kai Havertz had one of Germany’s good chances when Unai Simon was off his line- he could’ve passed it to Wirtz who would’ve had a tap-in, but instead went for an ambitious chip, which missed the target.

Bild player ratings Germany 1-2 Spain Euro 2024

(German rating system; the lower the better; 1 very good, 6 very bad)

Cucurella got a 3 here, while Havertz was given a 4 by German paper Bild. They were very unhappy with Anthony Taylor’s performance, giving him a 5. The best player in their eyes was Dani Olmo (1 rating), who was an early replacement for Spain following a tough challenge by Kroos on Pedri.

ABC player ratings Espana Germany

Spanish newspaper ABC gave just one star to Cucurella, and chose not to rate Kai Havertz at all. Rodri got two stars.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain 2 Germany 1

Cucurella got a 4/10 from L’Equipe, while Havertz got a 6/10 from the French paper.

L’Equipe, like Bild, thought Anthony Taylor had a poor game (4/10 referee rating). Dani Olmo again the pick of the players with a 8/10.

Marca newspaper player ratings ESP DEU

No ratings for Leroy Sane and referee Anthony Taylor, and Havertz with a single star from Marca. Cucurella gets 2 stars here.