Saka LWB; TAA/Trippier at RWB in 3-4-2-1 formation? Predicted England lineup v Switzerland Euro 2024

Several major media outlets appear to be in agreement that England will field 3 at the back in their quarterfinal clash against Switzerland later this evening in Dusseldorf.

England have traditionally played these Euros with four at the back, with Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Kyle Walker being Gareth Southgate’s first choice combination.

Guehi is suspended for this one, and Southgate apparently wants to try a 3 ATB combination for this clash to match the Swiss, with Ezri Konsa coming into central defence alongside Stones and Walker.

That means Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, who started the tournament on the right wing, is likely to be employed as a left wing-back against the Swiss in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

With Man Utd youngster Kobbie Mainoo set to partner Declan Rice in the middle of the park, the big question arises as to who plays RWB. Certain media outlets have it as Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (who originally started the tournament as a CM partnering Rice), but others think Trippier will get the nod over TAA.

French sports newspaper L’Equipe thinks Trent will start (see formation below), and has Foden & Bellingham behind Harry Kane.

German newspaper Bild expects Tripper to get the nod at RWB

The two papers mildly differ in the possible Swiss lineup too- L’Equipe expects Vargas to start, but Bild think Rieder will play.