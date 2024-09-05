Marca AS Newspaper Predicted Spain lineup vs Serbia 2024- Raya, Cucurella, Zubimendi to start

Euro 2024 champions Spain return to action in the Nations League later tonight away at Serbia and here is how the big Spanish newspapers have predicted La Furia Roja to lineup.

With Unai Simon’s injury, all the papers are of the opinion that Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya will start ahead of Alex Remiro and Robert Sanchez. Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella will be on the left side of defence, with Aymeric Laporte and Robin le Normand in the centre.

Martin Zubimendi, who was widely linked with Liverpool in the summer transfer window, is expected to start in midfield.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams operated on the wings at the Championships. AS and Marca both think Dani Olmo, who was very impressive in the Euros, will get a start (see their predicted ESP XI below).

Edit- Actual lineup: Raya, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Ruiz, Zubimendi, Olmo, Lamine, Ayoze, Nico Williams.

Marca almost got it perfect with the exception of the Ayoze Perez selection instead of Mikel Oyarzabal.

Marca predicted lineup for Serbia vs Spain

Diario Sport expected Spain starting XI vs Serbia 2024

Diario AS possible starting XI for ESP SRB

All three papers have Mikel Oyarzabal starting upfront. Spain played Alvaro Morata as a sole striker at the Euros, but the AC Milan forward unavailable for this clash.

Spain beat England in the Euro 2024 finals (here are the player ratings for ESP ENG from that game)

Apart from Serbia, Spain also have Denmark and Switzerland in their UNL group.