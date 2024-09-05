O Jogo Record 24Sata Newspaper Predicted Lineup for Portugal vs Croatia 2024 Nations League

Here is a look at how the Portuguese and Croatian papers think their respective national sides will lineup for tonight’s Nations League clash.

Both O Jogo and Record concur in most aspects of the Portuguese starting XI except one- O Jogo think Joao Neves will start in midfield while Record are of the opinion that Bayern’s Joao Palhinha will partner Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha in the centre of the park.

The others players in the XI are common in both papers- Diogo Costa in goal; Nuno Mendes, Inacio, Ruben Dias and Nelson Semedo at the back, and Ronaldo, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva upfront.

In Croatia, 24Sata is of the opinion that they will try a 3-5-2 formation tonight against Portugal. Zlatko Dalic last employed it against Bulgaria back in 2022 and is expected to try it in the light of injuries to Stanisic and Juranovic.

O Jogo Portugal vs Croatia expected lineups

Record Portuguese possible starting XI vs Croatia UNL

24 Sata Croatian newspaper possible Hrvatska lineup v Portugal

These two teams are in Group 1 in Nations League A for 2024/25 alongside Scotland and Poland. Both the Portugal games for September 2024 are home ones and at the same venue (Estadio da Luz in Lisbon)