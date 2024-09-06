Marca AS ABC Newspaper Player Ratings Serbia v Spain- How did Raya, Cucurella & others fare?

Here is a look at the Spanish newspaper player ratings for Serbia vs Spain in the Nations League last night. The game- Spain’s first since their Euro 2024 triumph, ended in a 0-0 draw. Marca almost got their predicted Spanish lineup right- the only thing they missed was Ayoze Perez starting instead of Oyarzabal.

Marca player ratings Serbia vs Spain UNL 2024

A single star for Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, who had a rare start for the national side in the absence of Unai Simon. His opposite number Rajkovic got 3 stars from Marca- the highest player rating on the Serbian side.

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella got a single start too. Spain’s highest rated player was Lamine Yamal (3 stars), with the likes of Zubimendi, Laporte and Le Normand following closely behind with 2 stars.

Diario AS player ratings SRB 0-0 ESP

The ratings were similar in Diario AS, with Raya and Cucurella getting one star and Lamine getting 3. AS however thought Zubimendi only deserved a single star (as opposed to Marca’s 2), and that Jovic didn’t deserve a rating at all.

ABC paper ratings for Serbia vs Spain September 2024

Unlike Marca and AS, ABC gave the Serbian goalkeeper the same 1 star rating as Raya.

Only two Spanish players- Yamal and Laporte, got more than one star from them, and their best player was Birmancevic (3 stars)