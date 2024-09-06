List of All 30 Nominees for Ballon D’Or 2023/24- Club wise breakdown (7 from RMA, 4 from Arsenal & MCFC)

Here is a club-wise breakdown of the full list of 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon D’Or (23/24 football season). The club names of the nominees are the clubs as on the date of the nomination (for example, Kylian Mbappe played the 23/24 season for PSG, but is currently a Real Madrid player as of 24/25)
Among the Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Man City have 4 nominees for the 23/24 Ballon d’Or, followed by 1 each from Aston Villa & Chelsea. No Manchester United or Liverpool player was nominated for the Bdor in 2024.
Bdor all 30 Nominees for 2024 by club
Real Madrid (7)– Bellingham, Carvajal, Kroos, Rudiger, Valverde, Vini Jr & Mbappe
Man City (4)– Dias, Foden, Haaland and Rodri
Arsenal (4)– Saka, Rice, Saliba and Odegaard
Bayer Leverkusen (3)– Grimaldo, Wirtz & Xhaka
Barcelona (2)– Olmo & Yamal
Inter Milan (2)– Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez
AS Roma (2)– Hummels & Dovbyk
Atalanta (1)– Ademola Lookman
Bayern Munich (1)– Harry Kane
Aston Villa (1)– Emi Martinez
Chelsea (1)– Cole Palmer
PSG (1)– Vitinha
Athletic Bilbao (1)– Nico Williams
French players nominated for Ballon d’Or 2024
Only 2 French players were nominated for the 2024 Bdor- Kylian Mbappe and William Saliba.
English players nominated for 2024 Ballon d’Or
6 English players were nominated for the 2024 Bdor- Bellingham, Kane, Palmer, Rice, Saka & Foden
Spanish players nominated for 2024 Ballon d’Or
6 Spanish players were nominated for the 23/24 Bdor- Yamal, Olmo, Nico Williams, Carvajal, Rodri & Alex Grimaldo
Premier League based players nominated for 2024 Ballon d’or trophy
10 EPL based players were nominated for the Ballon d’Or- 4 each from Arsenal and Man City, 1 from Aston Villa & Chelsea.