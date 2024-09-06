List of All 30 Nominees for Ballon D’Or 2023/24- Club wise breakdown (7 from RMA, 4 from Arsenal & MCFC)

Here is a club-wise breakdown of the full list of 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon D’Or (23/24 football season). The club names of the nominees are the clubs as on the date of the nomination (for example, Kylian Mbappe played the 23/24 season for PSG, but is currently a Real Madrid player as of 24/25)

Among the Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Man City have 4 nominees for the 23/24 Ballon d’Or, followed by 1 each from Aston Villa & Chelsea. No Manchester United or Liverpool player was nominated for the Bdor in 2024.

Bdor all 30 Nominees for 2024 by club

Real Madrid (7)– Bellingham, Carvajal, Kroos, Rudiger, Valverde, Vini Jr & Mbappe

Man City (4)– Dias, Foden, Haaland and Rodri

Arsenal (4)– Saka, Rice, Saliba and Odegaard

Bayer Leverkusen (3)– Grimaldo, Wirtz & Xhaka

Barcelona (2)– Olmo & Yamal

Inter Milan (2)– Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez

AS Roma (2)– Hummels & Dovbyk

Atalanta (1)– Ademola Lookman

Bayern Munich (1)– Harry Kane

Aston Villa (1)– Emi Martinez

Chelsea (1)– Cole Palmer

PSG (1)– Vitinha

Athletic Bilbao (1)– Nico Williams

French players nominated for Ballon d’Or 2024

Only 2 French players were nominated for the 2024 Bdor- Kylian Mbappe and William Saliba.

English players nominated for 2024 Ballon d’Or

6 English players were nominated for the 2024 Bdor- Bellingham, Kane, Palmer, Rice, Saka & Foden

Spanish players nominated for 2024 Ballon d’Or

6 Spanish players were nominated for the 23/24 Bdor- Yamal, Olmo, Nico Williams, Carvajal, Rodri & Alex Grimaldo

