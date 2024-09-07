How did Saliba, Konate, Olise & others fare- L’Equipe Le Figaro Newspaper Player Ratings France vs Italy 1-3

Here is a look at the French and Italian newspaper ratings for France v Italy in the Nations League on 6 September, 2024. France took the lead in this game in the 1st minute, but Italy ended up winning 3-1.

France 1 (Barcola) Italy 3 (DiMarco, Frattesi, Raspadori)

L’Equipe player ratings France 1-3 Italy UNL 2024

Arsenal defender William Saliba got a 3/10 for his performance here, as did his defensive partner- Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate. The worst rating was reserved for Theo Hernandez (2/10) while the best was reserved for left winger Bradley Barcola.

Former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante got a 3/10 while Michael Olise, on his Les Bleus senior debut, got a 4/10 player rating from L’Equipe.

France with an average team rating of 3.3/10 (Italy got 6.2)

Corriere della Sera Italian paper ratings France 1 Italia 3

The Italian newspaper clearly felt Didier Deschamps (5/10 manager rating) was outcoached by his Italian number Spaletti (7.5/10 rating)

Le Figaro French player ratings vs Italy

Maignan 4

Clauss 3, Konate 3, Saliba 4, Theo Hernandez 5

Kante 3, Fofana 4

Griezmann 2, Olise 4, Barcola 6, Mbappe 2

While L’Equipe gave Theo Hernandez a 2/10, Le Figaro thought he was one of the better performers on the evening, giving him a 5/10 rating. Olise got a 4/10 here too, while Saliba with 4/10 was deemed to be marginally better than Konate (3/10).

Le Figaro gave Mbappe a 2/10 rating.

Saliba and Mbappe were the only two French players nominated for the 2024 Bdor