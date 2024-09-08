How did Havertz, Fullkrug, Szobo fare? Bild Newspaper Player Ratings Germany 5-0 Hungary 2024

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany vs Hungary in the Nations League from well known sports paper Bild. Die Mannschaft beat Hungary 5-0, and West Ham’s Fullkrug and Arsenal’s Havertz were both among the scorers.

Fullkrug scored Germany’s opener on 27 minutes while Havertz netted the final one- a goal from the penalty spot in the 81st minute. Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Aleksandar Pavlovic also scored in the second half for the hosts.

Bild player ratings Germany vs Hungary 2024

Note– German rating system where 6 is very bad and 1 is very good.

Both Havertz and Fullkrug were given 2 by Bild in their player ratings. The best ratings on the German side were reserved for Wirtz and Musiala (both 1) as well as coach Julian Nagelsmann.

This was the Germans’ first international game since losing to Spain in the quarters of Euro 2024.

The only German players not to get a 2 or more rating were Schlotterbeck and Raum (both 3)

On the Hungary side, there were mostly 4 and 5’s given by Bild. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai got a 4.

Fullkrug was replaced on the hour mark by Maximilian Beier while Havertz and Szoboszlai played the full 90.

Bild was also quite satisfied with the performance of French referee Turpin, giving him a 2 rating.

For comparison, here are also the Kicker Magazin (noted sports magazine) player ratings for GER 5-0 HUN.

Kicker gave Andrich and Fullkrug a 3.5 for their performances here- the lowest on the German side for starting players.