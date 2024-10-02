How did Havertz, Barcola & others fare- L’Equipe Marca Newspaper Player Ratings Arsenal vs PSG 2-0 UCL 2024

Here is a look at the Arsenal vs Paris SG player ratings from the likes of French newspaper Marca and well known Spanish sports paper Marca following their Champions League clash on 1 October, 2024. Arsenal won the game 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium (official crowd attendance of 60,103)

L’Equipe player ratings Arsenal vs Paris Saint Germain Champions League

L’Equipe gave Paris SG a team rating of 3.6 for their performance against the Gunners. Defender Willian Pacho was their highest rated player- he got a 5/10, but there were mostly 3/10’s for the others, including manager Luis Enrique.

Arsenal were given a team rating of 5.8/10 by the French paper, with no AFC player rating more than a 7/10 in their eyes.

Marca player ratings Arsenal vs PSG UCL October 2024

Marca thought PSG keeper Donnarumma didn’t deserve a player rating here. Most of the Arsenal players were given two stars by the Spanish paper, and the highest rated one was Belgian Leandro Trossard, who was the only player on either side to get 3 stars.

Both papers were reasonably satisfied with the performance of referee Vincic (L’Equipe gave him a 6/10 while Marca gave him two stars)

