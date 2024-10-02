L’Equipe Bild Newspaper Player Ratings Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic 7-1 Champions League 2024

Here is a look at the BVB vs Celtic UCL player ratings from the likes of German newspaper Bild and well known French sports paper L’Equipe following their Champions League clash on 1 October, 2024.

Borussia Dortmund hammered Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic 7-1 at Signal Iduna Park (half time score was 5-1)

Bild player ratings BVB Celtic 7-1

(Note German rating system where 6 is very bad and 1 is very good)

The worst Celtic player according to Bild was left back Greg Taylor (he got the worst possible player rating of 6), with a bunch of others getting 5. The best Celtic players against Dortmund were Maeda (3) and goalkeeper Schmeichel (4)

The best BVB players v Celtic were Guirassy and Adeyemi (both with the best 1 player rating)

L’Equipe player ratings Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic UCL 2024/25

Maeda again Celtic’s best player here in these ratings from L’Equipe (5/10). Plenty of 2/10 player ratings for Celtic’s players. On the BVB side, no one got more than 8/10- indicative of L’Equipe’s notoriously harsh standards.