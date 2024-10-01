Premier League Team of the Week Round 6 (24/25)- Media Outlet roundup for TOTW GW6

Here is a look at the EPL Team of the Week for Match Day 6 from Troy Deeney at the BBC, Alan Shearer from the Premier League and Gabriel Agbonlahor at TS.

Troy Deeney Team of the Week GW6 2024-2025 season

Mads Hermansen (Leicester)

James Justin (Leicester), Micky van de Ven (Spurs), Joachim Andersen (Fulham), Joskvo Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle)

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Dwight McNeil (Everton)

Liam Delap (Ipswich)

Deeney’s TOTW has two representatives each from Leicester and Bournemouth. The Foxes have representation in the form of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and double goal scorer James Justin despite losing 4-2 to Arsenal.

Micky van de Ven’s superb assist for Brennan Johnson’s opener at Old Trafford makes him the only Spurs player to earn a spot in this week’s TOTW from Deeney.

Shearer Team of the Week GW6

Hermansen (Leicester)

Justin (Leicester), Van de Ven (Spurs), Hall (Newcastle)

Johnson, Kulusevski, Maddsion (all Spurs), Mcneil (Everton)

Semenyo (Bournemouth), Delap (Ipswich), Palmer (Chelsea)

While Deeney’s XI had just one Spurs player, Shearer’s Team of the Week has as many as four- Van de Ven plus Johnson, Kulusevski and Maddison.

Gabriel Agbonlahor Team of the Week for Round 6 24-25 season

Hermansen, Justin, Van de Ven, Andersen, Gvardiol, Gravenberch, Maddison, Palmer, McNeil, Kulusevski, Delap

The only player in Agbonlahor’s TOTW to not feature in either Deeney or Shearer’s teams is Liverpool medio Ryan Gravenberch.