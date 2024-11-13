Premier League Team of the Week Round 11 (24/25)- Media Outlet roundup for TOTW GW11

Here is a look at the EPL Team of the Week for Match Day 11 from Troy Deeney at the BBC and Alan Shearer at the Premier League.

Troy Deeney Team of the Week GW11 2024-2025 season

Andre Onana (Goalkeeper; Manchester United)

Noussair Mazraoui (Man Utd), Craig Dawson (Wolves), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), Joelinton (Newcastle)

Mo Salah (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Wolves), Yoane Wissa (Brentford)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Man United and Newcastle dominate Deeney’s Team of the Week with three representatives each. MUFC have Onana, Mazraoui and Bruno while NUFC have Burn, Joelinton and Isak. Wolves have two players (Dawson and Cunha) while there is one each from Brighton, Brentford and Liverpool to complete his XI.

There is no Arsenal, Chelsea or Man City player in Deeney’s TOTW.

Alan Shearer Team of the Week MD11 24/25 PL season

Kelleher (Goalkeeper; Liverpool)

Konate (Liverpool), Andersen (Fulham), Dawson (Wolves)

Damsgaard (Brentford), Baleba (Brighton), Joelinton (Newcastle)

Salah (Liverpool), Cunha (Wolves), Wissa (Brentford), Delap (Ipswich)

Three Liverpool players in Shearer’s TOTW, with goalkeeper Kelleher, defender Ibrahima Konate and forward Mo Salah all making an appearance.

Salah is one of five players common between Deeney and Shearer’s teams, the others being Dawson and Cunha (Wolves), Joelinton (Newcastle Utd) and Wissa (Brentford)

Deeney had Gary O’Neil (Wolves) as his manager of the Week for GW11 while Shearer had Kieran McKenna (Ipswich) as his MOTW. Both managers were winless before this matchday and secured their first league wins in Round 11.