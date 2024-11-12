Chelsea & Arsenal in Top 4- Premier League Table 24-25 after Round 11 (before November international break)

Here is the Premier League table for 2024/25 as it stands after Week 11, going into the November 2024 international break.

Nottingham Forest’s loss to Newcastle has seen NFFC slip out of the top 4. Both Chelsea and Arsenal are present in the top 4 after their 1-1 draw over the weekend, but only one point separates 3rd place Chelsea from 9th place Aston Villa- that’s how tight things are in the log table Round 11.

Premier League Top Six for 2024-2025 before November international break

Full Premier League Table for 2024-25 season after 11 games

See PL standings after Week 10 in 2024-25 for comparison.

Every team now has a win in the Premier League following Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town’s victories in GW11. Wolves beat Southampton 2-0 at Molineux while Ipswich surprisingly got the better of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham away from home. ITFC are now out of the drop zone, which is currently formed by Palace, Wolves and Southampton.

Liverpool now have a five-point advantage at the top of the table after they beat Aston Villa 2-0 and Manchester City surprisingly lost to Brighton. The Seagulls are themselves in the top six.

Manchester United are 13th going into the Ruben Amorim era, with the Red Devils beating Leicester City 3-0 in RVN’s last game as interi manager.