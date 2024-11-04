Premier League Table after Week 10 2024-25 | Forest third; Arsenal out of top 4

Here is a look at the Premier League table for the 24/25 season after 10 games. Week 10 had a couple of surprise results, with Arsenal and Manchester City both losing to Newcastle and Bournemouth respectively.

Interestingly, Nottingham Forest are now third in the table after GW10- they beat West Ham in this game week to jump from 7th to 3rd. Forest also have the second best defensive record in the EPL currently- only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals!

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea, but their tally of 12 points after 10 games represents their worst start to the league season in the modern Premier League era.

Premier League top six after 10 games 24/25 season November

Arsenal were third in the log after Round 9; but this loss to NUFC has seen them drop to 5th, with Chelsea now in the top four. The two teams will do battle next week- that promises to be an epic clash.

Full Premier League standings after 10 games (2024-2025)

Ipswich, Southampton and Wolves remain the bottom three teams, but Southampton’s win over Everton has seen them move off the bottom of the table, with WWFC taking their place.

Spurs’ 4-1 win over Aston Villa means that they’re just two points behind Arsenal in the standings.