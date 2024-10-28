Premier League table when Ten Hag was sacked by Man United | EPL Standings after Week 9 2024-25

Here is a look at the Premier League table as it stood when Manchester United sacked Erik Ten Hag. The Dutch manager was shown the door by United after a 2-1 away loss at West Ham United in Game Week 9 on October 27, 2024. MUFC’s next league game is against Chelsea (they’re yet to play Arsenal and Man City in the league this season too)

This log also represents the full PL standings after GW9 for 2024-2025 and the table at the end of October 2024.

24/25 Premier League table when United sacked Ten Hag

Man United league position when they sacked Ten Hag?

Manchester United were 14th in the league table with 11 points for 24/25 when they sacked Erik Ten Hag. United were 7 points off the relegation zone when ETH was sacked and 12 points behind leaders Man City.

At the time of his sacking, Manchester United had the third fewest goals scored in the 2024/25 with 8 from 9 games- only Palace and Southampton had scored fewer.

Man U managed three league wins in 24/25 under Ten Hag’s tenure- a 1-0 against Fulham at home in August, a 3-0 away at Southampton in September and a 2-1 triumph against Brentford earlier this month. The win against Brentford was Ten Hag’s only win in eight games across all competitions since they thrashed Barnsley 7-0 in the League Cup.4

Ten Hag MUFC results for 2024-2025 season before sacking