Premier League Team of the Week Round 9 (24/25)- Media Outlet roundup for TOTW GW9

Here is a look at the EPL Team of the Week for Match Day 9 from Troy Deeney at the BBC and Alan Shearer at the Premier League

Troy Deeney Team of the Week GW6 2024-2025 season

Dean Henderson (Goalkeeper; Palace)

Marc Guehi (Palace), Ruben Dias (Man City), Issa Diop (Fulham)

Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Ryan Yates (Forest), Edson Alvarez (West Ham), Ait-Nouri (Wolves)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Chris Wood (Forest), Bryan Mbuemo (Watford)

Palace and Nottingham Forest have two representatives each in Deeney’s Team of the Week. Seven other clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, have one representative each, with Thomas Partey being chosen for the Gunners and Cole Palmer for Chelsea.

There is no Liverpool or Man United player in his TOTW.

Alan Shearer Team of the Week MD9 24/25 PL season

Travers (Goalkeeper; Bournemouth)

Aina (Forest), Zabarnyi (Bournemouth), Guehi (Palace)

Saka (Arsenal), Smith Rowe (Fulham), Palmer (Chelsea), Eze (Palace)

Mbuemo (Brentford), Wood (Forest), Wissa (Brentford)

The common players in Deeney and Shearer’s team of the Week are Guehi from Palace and the attacking trio of Palmer, Mbuembo and Wood- that’s four of the 11.

While Deeney doesn’t have a single Bournemouth player in his TOTW, Shearer has two in the form of keeper Mark Travers and defender Zabarnyi.