How did Saliba, Nkunku fare? L’Equipe player ratings Italy vs France 1-3 Nations League 2024

Here is a look at the player ratings for Italy vs France from the big French and Italian newspapers following Les Bleus’ 3-1 away win in their Nations League clash.

L’Equipe player ratings Italy vs France football November 2024

French newspaper L’Equipe tend to be notoriously harsh with their player ratings, and it’s reflected in their notes for this clash.

Despite winning 3-1, France have an average team rating of 5.9/10. The French forwards have pretty poor ratings- Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku gets a 4/10- the same as Marcus Thuram, but better than Kolo-Muani (3/10)

At the back, Arsenal’s William Saliba gets a 6/10. His defensive partner was Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, who was also France’s designated captain for this clash against the Azzurri. Konate got a 7/10. The pick of the backs was Everton’s Lucas Digne, who got a 9/10 from L’Equipe, while Barca’s Jules Kounde was the lowest rated (4/10)

Adrien Rabiot was the pick of France’s midfielders and he got a 8/10 from L’Equipe.

Corriere della Sera player ratings Italy 1-3 France

Italian paper CdS weren’t as critical of the French players, as seen from the ratings below, but they did agree with L’Equipe on the performance of referee Vincic.

The Slovenian ref got a 4/10 from L’Equipe and only fared marginally better with Cds (5/10)