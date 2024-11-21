Referee for Leicester vs Chelsea 2024-25 announced | CFC unbeaten in last 4 games under him

The referee for Chelsea’s Week 12 game against Leicester City has been announced as Andy Madley. Blues fans have reason to feel encouraged by his appointment- CFC are unbeaten in the last four games that he’s been in charge, and one of those fixtures, interestingly, was a FA Cup clash between these very two teams (Chelsea v Leicester) last season that CFC won 4-2.

Chelsea last four games under Andy Madley as referee (going into Leicester game in 24/25)

Chelsea 2-0 Brentford (December 2023)

Man City 1-1 Chelsea (February 2024)

Chelsea 4-2 Leicester (March 2024; FA Cup QF)

Chelsea 5-0 West Ham (May 2024)

Madley has refereed four Premier League games, two EFL Cup games and one Championship game so far this season (2024/25), and ALL seven games were won by the home side. Leicester, who have home advantage this weekend, will be hoping that trend continues at the King Power against Chelsea (who are currently managed by former Leicester boss Enzo Maresca). LCFC are also one of the away teams to lose under Madley this season, going down 5-2 to Man United in the League Cup last month.

Referee Andy Madley 2024/25 season games so far (Played 7; Home side wins 7)

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Brentford 5-3 Wolves

Tottenham 4-1 West Ham

Southampton 1-0 Everton

Sheffield United 1-0 Derby County (Championship)

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham (EFL Cup)

Man United 5-2 Leicester (EFL Cup)

Chelsea go into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Arsenal before the international break. CFC are currently in the top 4 of the Premier League table after Week 11 for the 2024/25 season. (Leicester are 15th)