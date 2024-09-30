Arsenal dominant in attack, Mads Hermansen Saves, Justin & Havertz – Analysis/Talking points from AFC 4-2 LCFC

Arsenal scored twice in second half stoppage time to pick up a 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates over the weekend. This was a crucial win for the Gunners given that Man City had dropped points away at Newcastle earlier in the day, and it allowed them to draw level with MCFC in the league table.

Here are our main talking points from the game.

Arsenal dominant going forward

The first half was all Arsenal- they had 12 shots to Leicester’s solitary one and had more than 75% of possession before the interval. And they were rewarded for that dominance, with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard giving them a deserved 2-0 lead at half time.

James Justin’s brace brought Leicester back into the game (his second goal was an absolute peach), but no neutral would’ve begrudged Arsenal a win. The Gunners were as dominant in the second half as they were in the first, and finished with a whopping 35 shots (LCFC added 4 more in the second half to finish with 5)

Mikel Arteta’s side had 16 shots on target here against Leicester- the first time in 7 years that a Premier League side has managed more than 15 on target in a game!

A solid response after all the parking the bus talk last weekend against Man City!

Mads Hermansen saves vs Arsenal

The reason Leicester stayed so long in the game was due to the brilliance of their goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. The Danish stopper virtually decided to turn into prime Manuel Neuer in the second half, and produced save after save, denying the likes of Trossard, Gabriel, Havertz and Calafiori goals.

Hermansen was eventually beaten in the 94th minute and even that was down to a generous dose of luck for the home side- Trossard’s shot took a deflection off Ndidi.(it was declared an Ndidi own goal)

James Justin and Kai Havertz

Leicester found a way back into the game when James Justin’s attempted header took a deflection off Kai Havertz early in the second half.

And Arsenal put the result of the game (the 4-2 goal) beyond doubt when Justin’s attempt to play the ball hit Havertz and went straight into goal.

Two key moments involving the same players!

The PL table as it stands after Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool won and Man City drew.