Premier League Table at the end of September 2024 | Chelsea in Top 4 | EPL Standings after 6 games 2024-2025

Here is a look at the Premier League table after Week 6 (six rounds of fixtures in the 2024/25 season). These are also the standings at the end of the month of September 2024 (beginning of October 2024)

Liverpool are the new league leaders after GW6, claiming top spot after they beat Wolves and Man City dropped points against Newcastle. Arsenal have also gone level on points with MCFC after beating Leicester in stoppage time. City and Arsenal remain the only undefeated teams in the league.

Chelsea’s progress under Enzo Maresca has seen the Blues move into the top four- Cole Palmer scored all of their goals against Brighton.

PL table after Week 6 2024-25 season

Everton finally claimed a win as they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at home. Manchester United were disappointing as they lost 3-0 to Spurs (who were without Son Heung-Min). The Red Devils slipped to 13th after Bournemouth beat Southampton 3-1 in Monday night’s league fixture.

United have scored only five goals this season so far- even bottom of the table Wolves have found the back of the net more times than the Red Devils at this stage of the season.

Here is also a look at the table at the same corresponding GW6 stage in the last 2023/24 season.