First ever Havertz goal from outside box, first ever Rice red card, big Ayari miss & more- Analysis/Talking Points from Arsenal v Brighton

Arsenal’s 100% record in the league came to an end over the weekend as they drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates. Most pundits pre-match expected the Gunners to beat BHAFC, and on the evidence of the first half, it did look like a victory for the Gunners before a controversial red card to Declan Rice changed the game.

Here are our talking points from the game.

First ever Havertz Premier League goal from outside the box

Kai Havertz scored Arsenal’s only goal of the afternoon and it was a very well-taken one too from the German, chipping the keeper from outside the box following a mistake from Albion defender Lewis Dunk.

Interestingly, this was Havertz’s 34th PL goal (Arsenal + Chelsea combined), but his first league goal scored from outside the box (see the shots map of his goals so far below)

First ever red card of Declan Rice’s senior professional career

The game turned on one second-half moment that saw midfielder Rice get a second yellow for mildly kicking the ball away after Brighton had been awarded a free kick.

Rice has never been seen as a dirty or malicious player in his playing career till date, and this was his first ever senior red card. It was probably a pedantic second yellow, albeit a “right one by the rule book” from referee Craig Kavanagh, but it proved to be a very costly one for the Gunners who had to settle for a point, instead of the 3 they were looking good to get at that stage.

More importantly, it means Rice is suspended for the North London derby v Spurs after the international break and that leaves Mikel Arteta with a bit of a selection headache in midfield.

Lewis Dunk giveth, Lewis Dunk taketh!

It was Dunk whose defensive lapse had seen the Gunners take the lead, but he atoned for his mistake with a lovely defence-splitting pass that saw Brighton equalise. It went straight through the heart of the Arsenal midfield, and was the first goal the Gunners had conceded in the league this season.

Saka v Hinshelwood

Bukayo Saka gave young Brighton left back Jack Hinshelwood a torrid time in the first half. Nearly half (49%) of Arsenal’s attacks in the first half were down the right flank as the Gunners tried to exploit the Saka Hinshelwood mismatch.

Things were easier for Albion after the Rice red card early in the second half, and the Gunners got a bit of a taste of their own medicine as Mitoma made life difficult for Ben White, forcing Arteta into a tactical switch and deploying Jurrien Timber against the Japan winger. Timber himself went off injured later in the game.

Havertz and Saka chances after Rice red card; Ayari misses golden opportunity too

Arsenal had a couple of really decent chances to win the game after the Rice red card, but Kai Havertz and Bukayo couldn’t quite take advantage.

For Brighton, Ayari had a very good chance to put them 2-1 ahead from the edge of the box. Arsenal keeper David Raya was slipping and scrambling to cover the other side of goal (which was open), but Ayari instead shot straight at him and saw his effort blocked.

Arsenal are now fourth in the Premier League standings going into the September 2024 international break.