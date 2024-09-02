Premier League Team of the Week GW3 (2024/25)- Media Outlet roundup for TOTW

Liverpool and Man City are the only two teams with a 100% record in the 24/25 season after Week 3, and the Reds are also the only team not to have conceded a goal so far.

Arne Slot’s side kept yet another clean sheet in an impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, and it’s no surprise that they dominate several pundits’ TOTW for MW3.

BBC Deeney Team of the Week (Round 3 for 2024/25)

Deeney’s TOTW: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Collins, Bogarde, Onana, Bellegarde, Diaz, Eze, Salah, Haaland

Almost half of the BBC TOTW for Round 3 come from Liverpool, with Deeney’s XI having 5 LFC players- goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Van Dijk and Robertson and forwards Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

Deeney’s team of the round also has two AVFC players in Bogarde and Amadou Onana, and one each from Brentford, Palace, Wolves and Man City to complete his XI.

Alan Shearer TOTW MD3 2024/25 EPL season

Shearer Week 3 TOTW: Henderson, Digne, Van Dijk, Collins, Darmsgaard, Gravenberch, De Bruyne, Cook, Diaz, Salah, Haaland

Shearer’s PL Team of the Week has five players in common with Deeney’s side- VVD, Collins, Diaz, Salah and Haaland.

United didn’t have a single TOTW representative, but an United old boy in goalkeeper Dean Henderson made it to Shearer’s TOTW as goalkeeper.

Not surprisingly, Erling Haaland is the only player on both Team of the Weeks to have featured in the previous round’s TOTW as well.