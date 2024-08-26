Premier League Team of the Week GW2 (2024/25)- Media Outlet roundup for TOTW

At the end of Game Week 2, four teams remain unbeaten in the new 24/25 Premier League season- defending champions Man City, Brighton, Arsenal and Liverpool. Of these four, Arsenal and Liverpool are yet to concede a goal. The Gunners and LFC both won by identical 2-0 margins over the weekend, but the nature of those victories- they didn’t really dominate or stand out, meant that the two teams didn’t have any representative in the official BBC and PL TOTW.

BBC Team of the Week for Round 2 2024/25

Deeney’s TOTW: Raya, Kilman, Romero, Van de Ven, Smith Rowe, De Bruyne, Madueke, Palmer, Son, Haaland, Joao Pedro

There were three Spurs players in Deeney’s Team of the Week at the BBC, with Romero, Van de Ven and Son all featuring in the XI. Noni Madueke’s 14-minute, second-half hat trick saw him included, as was the player who assisted all three of those goals- Cole Palmer.

Emile Smith Rowe, on loan at Fulham from Arsenal, also found a spot. Erling Haaland scored his 10th Man City hat trick, and that got him a place alongside club mate Kevin de Bruyne.

Alan Shearer official EPL TOTW Round 2 2024-2025 season

Shearer TOTW: Raya, Kilman, Romero, Van de Ven, Milner, Rogers, Madueke, Palmer, Joao Pedro, Haaland, Son

The only player from a losing team that made it to Shearer’s TOTW was Morgan Rogers, who gave Partey and Rice a torrid time in the Villa game against Arsenal.

There is a lot common between the two teams of the pundits above- 9 of the 11 players match, with the differences being Deeney chosing ESR and KDB in midfield and Shearer opting for Rogers and James Milner.

Shearer had West Ham’s Julen Lopetegui as his manager of the week after the Spaniard masterminded a 2-0 away triumph at Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Agbonlahor Team of the Week for MW2 2024/25 PL season

Agbonlahor’s TOTW: Raya, Robinson, Van de Ven, Romero, Mazraoui, Bissouma, De Bruyne, Rogers, Madueke, Palmer, Haaland

Over at TS, Gabriel Agbonlahor interestingly has United defender Mazraoui at right back and Antonee Robinson at LB. Also has Yves Bissouma in the centre of the park.