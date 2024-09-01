PL Table After Week 3- United & Chelsea in bottom half going into September break (2024-25)

Here is a look at the Premier League table after Round 3- the EPL log as it stood before the September 2024 international break.

There were four teams with a 100% record at the end of Week 2; that’s now reduced to two teams (Man City and Liverpool) following Arsenal and Brighton’s 1-1 draw.

Premier League Standings After GW3 24-25 season

Man City, Liverpool, Brighton and Arsenal make up the top four, with MCFC topping on goals scored.

For comparison, here’s the log after GW2 (the previous gameweek), so that you can see which team moved up or down

Manchester United have fallen from 7th to 14th after a disappointing 3-0 home loss to Liverpool (MUFC also only team that didn’t score a goal in this round of fixtures)

Ipswich are out of the relegation zone after Week 3, but Wolves and Everton remain inside it.

Chelsea’s three game weeks have seen them go 17th to 8th to 11th now.

Spurs’ loss to Newcastle has seen Postecoglou’s men go from 5th to 10th.

Southampton and Everton remain the only teams not to have picked up a point so far.

Liverpool the only team not to have conceded a goal so far at the end of 3 MW (3 clean sheets for Arne Slot’s side)