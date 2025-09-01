PL Standings after 3 Games 2025/26- Man United above Man City in table!

Here is a look at the 25/26 season Premier League table at the end of Week 3– the EPL standings at the end of August 2025 (before the September international break)

Interestingly, Ruben Amorim’s much maligned Manchester United side are ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Man City in this 2025/26 table after Round 3!

Premier League table at the end of August 2025 (after Week 3 in 2025/26 season)

MUFC are 9th in the table at the end of August 2025, while Guardiola’s City are 13th after surprise losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton.

Liverpool the only team with a 100% record after GW3 in 2025/26 (3 wins out of 3), and Wolves the only team not to pick up a point at the end of Round 3. LFC beat Arsenal in Week 3 thanks to a wonderful free kick from Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai.

Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolves in the relegation zone after Week 3 of the 2025/26 season!

Four teams- Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs and Crystal Palace (all London based) have conceded just one goal after 3 games in 25/26- a pretty good defensive record for the teams in question!

For comparison- this was the PL table after Round 3 in the previous 2024/25 season– it’s been a very different start this season, especially for the likes of Man City, Newcastle and Palace.