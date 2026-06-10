Spain vs Peru 2026 Player Ratings AS Sport Newspapers- Raya, Cucurella, Rodri & others

Here is a look at the Spain vs Peru player ratings from the big Spanish newspapers following their pre-World Cup friendly in Mexico. This Spain v Peru friendly had an official crowd attendance of 45,845 at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

Spain won the game 3-1, the same margin by which France beat Northern Ireland in Lille.

Spain 3 (Oyarzabal, Pedri, Gallese own goal)

Peru 1 (Velez

Diario Sport player ratings Spain 3-1 Peru 2026 Friendly

Sport indicated that Unai Simon was Luis de la Fuente’s chosen one under the sticks, with Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya coming off the bench here. Raya was unable to prevent a Spanish clean sheet- the Peruvian goal was scored when he was on the field. They also thought Chelsea left back Cucurella to be “untouchable” and Man City medio Rodri to be the spiritual leader of the team.

Diario As player ratings ESP 3-1 PER Friendly 2026

AS had Ferran Torres as the pick of the players in this friendly- the Barca star was the only one to get 3 stars on either side. They thought Peruvian goalkeeper Gallese didn’t deserve a rating, and that the Spanish midfield controlled the game.

Spain will start their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde, followed by fixtures against Saudi Arabia & Uruguay (they’re in Group H for the tournament)