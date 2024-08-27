EPL Table After Week 2 (24-25 season)- Chelsea jump from 17th to 8th

Click here for PL log after Week 3 next round as of September 1 2024

Here is a look at the Premier League Table for the current 2024/25 season after Week 2, and comparing it to the standings as of Week 1.

Chelsea, as you can see, are the biggest movers up the table- they were 17th in the standings at the end of GW1 and are now in 8th spot after GW2 courtesy of their 6-2 win away at Wolves.

Premier League Table after Round 2 (2024-2025 season)

Man City take top spot from Brighton on goal difference after thumping Ipswich 4-1. These two teams (City & Albion), along with Arsenal and Liverpool, are the only ones to be unbeaten so far. Arsenal faced tough opposition in form of Aston Villa, but won 2-0 as Unai Emery’s side were left to rue two big misses from striker Ollie Watkins.

Arsenal also face Brighton next weekend while Liverpool will meet great rivals Man Utd.

PL Log after opening weekend (Round 1 24/25)

The bottom three, as you can see, remain the same across both rounds- Ipswich, Wolves and Everton.

Southampton and Everton are the only teams not have to scored a goal so far (after GW2)

Arsenal and Liverpool are the only teams not to have conceded a goal so far.

