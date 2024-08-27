French Newspaper L’Equipe Headline for Mason Greenwood & Marseille- “Unconditional Love” & “OM, Sweet Home”

French newspaper L’Equipe had an interesting headline today (August 27, 2024) covering Mason Greenwood and his start at Olympique Marseille. The former Manchester United youngster joined OM earlier this summer for a 30 million euro fee and has already scored 3 goals for his new club, prompting L’Equipe to run an article on him.

The French paper’s cover page had the headline “OM- Greenwood, L’Amour Sans Condition” (Marseille & Greenwood, Unconditional Love”). The article inside had the subheadline “OM, Sweet Home” (a play on Home, Sweet Home using OM)

L’Equipe front page headline for Mason Greenwood & Marseille 27 August 2024

Greenwood scored against Reims on his league debut and followed it with an even more impressive outing against Stade Brestois, scoring two goals and assisting one as Marseille ran out 5-1 winners.

The article does mention that Marseille had long deliberations internally before deciding to sign Greenwood, knowing that it would be a sensitive transfer. It adds that they spoke to Getafe (Greenwood was on loan there last season) and were satisfied as the Spanish club vouched for his behaviour during his loan stint in Madrid.

L’Equipe also talk about Greenwood’s impressive league stats so far in terms of expected goals, shots and successful dribbles.

OM are currently 5th in the 24/25 Ligue 1 table. It’s their first season under new coach Roberto de Zerbi, the former Brighton manager. United, somewhat interestingly lost 2-1 to Brighton over the weekend.