Premier League Team of the Week GW4 (24/25)- Media Outlet roundup for TOTW Round 4

Here is a look at the EPL Team of the Week for Match Day 4 from Troy Deeney at the BBC and Alan Shearer from the Premier League. The week saw only two home teams win- Man City (2-1 over Brentford) and Aston Villa (3-2 over Everton). Tottenham lost the North London derby to Arsenal, LFC were shocked by Forest in front of a record home crowd, while Jadon Sancho assisted on debut as Chelsea edged Bournemouth away.

Also check out the PL TOTW for Week 3 2024-25 (previous round) (Haaland is the only player who keeps his spot from GW3)

Deeney Team of the Week MD4 2024-2025 season

Sanchez (GK- Chelsea)

Tuanzebe (Ipswich), De Ligt (Man Utd), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Van Hecke (Brighton)

Baleba (Brighton), Caicedo (Chelsea), Smith-Rowe (Fulham)

Watkins (Villa), Haaland (Man City) Mateta (Crystal Palace)

2 Brighton and Chelsea players in Deeney’s TOTW.

Shearer TOTW Week 4 EPL 24/25

Sanchez (GK-Chelsea)

Aina, Moreno and Murillo (all Nottm Forest), De Ligt (Man Utd), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal)

Jorginho (Arsenal), Anderson (Nottm Forest)

Watkins (Villa), Haaland(Man City), Mateta (Crystal Palace)

While there were no Forest players in Deeney’s TOTW, Shearer has as many as 4 NFFC representatives in his Team of the Week for their stunning win at Anfield.

The common players in Shearer and Deeney’s TOTW come in goal (Sanchez, who saved a crucial first half penalty against AFCB), defence (De Ligt) and the trio upfront (Watkins, Haaland, Mateta)