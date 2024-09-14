Record EPL Anfield attendance of 60,344 in game | xG stats from Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest 2024

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest (official crowd attendance of 60,344 at Anfield on September 14, 2024). This is a new record Premier League attendance for a Premier League game at Anfield, but it saw the Reds slump to their first defeat under Arne Slot- LFC were unbeaten and hadn’t conceded a goal at the end of Week 3.

Some interesting stats from the game

Nottingham Forest had 0 xG in the first half- no shots whatsoever from NFFC till half time.

Coming into the game, NFFC had registered the most shots of all PL teams till GW3 (53)

The first shot of the game came from LFC in the 17th minute (through Luis Diaz)

xG Liverpool 0.73- 0.31 Nottingham Forest shots map (Actual score LIV 0-1 NFO)

0-1 Hudson Odoi goal vs Liverpool xG 0.05

Not many clear-cut chances, which is the reason for the low xG for both teams.

14 shots for Liverpool; only 5 for Forest (all in second half for NFFC)

Liverpool vs Forest 0-1 Match Stats for comparison

(LFC on left; NFO on right)

Nearly 70% of possession for Liverpool.This win for Forest was their first triumph at Anfield in 55 years.

Liverpool lost only one home league game last season (23/24) (to Palace)