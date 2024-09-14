Shearer, Merson, Lawro predictions for Bournemouth vs Chelsea- “Hardest game to call” in GW4

Chelsea’s first game after the international break sees them travel to the South Coast to take on Bournemouth this weekend- a late kickoff on Saturday night at the Vitality Stadium. CFC will be wearing their 24/25 away kit against AFCB- the “guava ice” shirt from Nike.

Here is what the pundits have predicted for this clash, which will be refereed by Anthony Taylor, who was also in charge of Chelsea’s opening round defeat to Manchester City last month.

Paul Merson

Merson has called this the “hardest game” to predict this weekend. Says Chelsea “lack consistency” and they could win “3-0, 4-0” but “they could also lose”.

Has gone for a 1-1 draw.

Alan Shearer

Shearer says everyone wonders “what is going on” at Chelsea- they get one good result, and then follow it up with a not so good one.

Says it’s a “tough game to call” but is backing Chelsea to win here.

Mark Lawrenson

Lawro says Chelsea are “chaos but have the stardust to win” and has backed them to triumph 2-0 here.

Chris Sutton

At the BBC, Sutton says he “doesn’t know what to expect from Chelsea” and so has gone for a draw (1-1)

Summary of predictions

Merson: 1-1 draw

Shearer: Chelsea win

Lawro: Chelsea win 2-0

Sutton: 1-1 draw

