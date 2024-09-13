Pundit Predictions for Spurs v Arsenal 2024- Mark Lawrenson, Paul Merson, Alan Shearer & others

The North London derby takes place this weekend, with Jarred Gillett set to referee Spurs v Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here is a look at the pundit predictions for this GW4 league fixture.

Paul Merson

Merson says he’s “worried for Arsenal” and adds that Rice (suspended) and Odegaard (injured) will be big misses for the Gunners. Has gone for a 1-1 draw, but “more in hope” because he says Spurs could’ve been higher up the table if not for some “naive” play at the back.

Mark Lawrenson

Lawro says that if you gave Arteta a draw before the game, he’d readily take it. Says it will be tougher for Arsenal without Rice and Odegaard against a Spurs side who are generally good at home.

Like Merson, he’s also predicted a 1-1 draw.

Alan Shearer

Shearer says derby games like the NLD one tend to be tight, and Arsenal’s absentee list means “there may not be a lot” between the two teams. Has also gone for a score draw!

Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton at the BBC feels that Rice and Odegaard will be “big losses” for Arsenal and their absence will “definitely have an impact”. Reckons Arsenal will score but Spurs will win this game 3-2, with “Angeball” coming out on top!

Summary of predictions

Merson: 1-1 draw

Lawrenson: 1-1 draw

Shearer: Score draw

Sutton: Spurs win 3-2

So 3 draws and 1 Spurs win.

Interestingly, only one of Spurs’ last 49 home league games have ended in a draw, and there’s never been a goalless PL fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.